Man City v Chelsea: Fan views

Your views banner

We asked you for your thoughts on Saturday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea. Here are some of your comments...

Man City fans

Chris: Poor from City. We lacked energy and rhythm in the first half and were lucky to go in at half-time only 1-0 down! Haaland clearly is out of form but I still think Pep’s tactics stifle the big man’s skills a little. Too slow in transition and not clinical enough.

Pat: Overall it was one of those games for City - they dominated everything, created a hatful of chances but something wasn’t totally clicking. KDB and Phil just weren’t quite on it and seeing Haaland miss that header from six yards was unexpected to say the least. Having said that, Chelsea defended well and allowed City little space in and around the box.

Usama: First-half display was simply woeful. Chelsea found it far too easy to play through us, which is quite concerning. Alvarez had his worst game in a City shirt and Haaland was missing sitters for fun. Foden should’ve started in the middle. A lot was wrong with City and we definitely didn't deserve to win. Recover and bounce back against Brentford.

Chelsea fans

Jane: We seem to play better against the big teams. Poch dropping to a flat back five seemed to invite the pressure that lead to the equaliser, but all in, a point away at City is a great result.

Diane: They played really well even though they didn't have a lot of possession. It was up there with one of their best performances this season. Disai was by far the best player and they finally started to play like a team. It's just a shame they couldn't keep a clean sheet. It's a good dress rehearsal for next week.

Tony: Good result but still too many defensive lapses. Haaland in acres of space are least three times inexplicably failed to hit the target. If we’d lost 4-1 again, we wouldn’t have been so positive about the result. Good effort and everyone worked hard - but still a long way to go.