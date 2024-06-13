Man City transfer targets: Three wingers Guardiola could sign

Jeremy Doku’s success on the left flank could see Manchester City move for a right-winger this summer.

Pep Guardiola initially signed the Belgian speedster to play on the right side, but he has excelled on the opposite wing in his debut Premier League campaign.

And with suggestions that recruit Savio may spend another season on loan at Girona, the Citizens might need to enter the transfer market to bolster their ranks.

We consider who City should target over the coming months.

Pedro Neto is believed to be on Manchester City’s radar — and with good reason.

The 24-year-old has starred for Wolves since arriving in the West Midlands in 2019, contributing 14 goals and 24 assists across 135 appearances.

Only injury issues have stopped the Portugal international from moving to a bigger club sooner, with Neto missing a remarkable 549 days with fitness problems over the past four seasons.

However, the Premier League champions would get an elite performer if he stays fit.

The former Braga winger registered nine Premier League assists at an average of 0.53 per 90 minutes last season, which was only bettered by Kevin De Bruyne (0.73 per 90).

With an asking price of around £60million, signing Neto could be a gamble worth taking for Guardiola’s outfit.

There is fierce competition for Michael Olise’s signature, but reports indicate that he would be keen on joining Manchester City if afforded the opportunity.

Guardiola should consider the Crystal Palace winger, 22, who averaged an eye-watering 1.13 Premier League goal contributions per 90 in 2023/24, after chipping in with ten goals and six assists.

However, as with Neto, the injury history of the France Under-21 international adds a degree of risk to any potential deal.

He played just 19 league matches (1277 minutes) last season and suffered from hamstring issues in the previous two campaigns.

Olise’s eye-catching output and impressive ball-carrying ability may tempt City to rival Manchester United and Chelsea for the £60m-rated wide man.

Jarrod Bowen would bring goalscoring pedigree and impressive versatility to Manchester City’s attack.

The 27-year-old forward operated as both a right winger and a central striker for West Ham United last season so he could fulfil multiple functions for Guardiola’s outfit.

Though he is a different player profile than Neto and Olise, neither of the aforementioned duo can match Bowen’s 16 top-flight strikes in 2023/24 — including the joint-most headed goals in the division (5).

But he is a creator, too, chipping in with six Premier League assists and conjuring a commendable 12 big chances.

The England international also played a staggering 3840 minutes of football in all competitions last term, which would represent a durable addition to the Citizens’ forward line.