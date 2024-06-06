Man City transfer targets: Michael Zetterer could solve Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeper situation

Michael Zetterer may be the solution to Manchester City’s goalkeeper hunt.

Pep Guardiola’s side are believed to be after a new shot-stopper this summer, in preparation for the possible departure of either Ederson or Stefan Ortega.

And that search looks to have led them to Zetterer, who starred for Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen in 2023/24.

Here’s why Man City are reportedly considering the German custodian.

Man City are bracing themselves for at least one goalkeeper departure in the coming months.

Ortega impressed during his 20 appearances last term, but contract talks with the 31-year-old appear to have stalled — and he is keen to be a club’s No.1 in the future.

Meanwhile, current first choice Ederson could also be set for a shock exit, amid talk of potential interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The Citizens will want to be prepared for either eventuality and may need to move early for a replacement, if Zetterer is their preferred option.

Reports indicate that his contract contains an unspecified release clause, which expires this month.

Zetterer looks to have the goalkeeping attributes to replace either Ederson or Ortega.

For starters, he had the best goals prevented record in the Bundesliga last term (6.72) — over a goal more than second-place Gregor Kobel (5.71).

The 28-year-old is a commanding presence in the box, too, winning more aerial duels than every other stopper in the division (16) and claiming a notably-high 30 crosses.

With 24 duels won and just one error leading to a goal all campaign, Zetterer is an imposing and reliable figure between the sticks.

His performances helped Bremen rack up six clean sheets while he was on the pitch, with a commendable average of 1.37 goals conceded per match.

Ball-playing attributes

First-class distribution is a prerequisite for any goalkeeper playing under Guardiola — and Zetterer isn’t lacking in that department.

He is particularly impressive when it comes to long-range passing, ranking inside the Bundeliga’s top 10 goalkeepers for completed long passes (224) and completed passes into the final third (224).

Zetterer’s body of work is relatively small, having only displaced former first choice Jiri Pavlenka back in October last year.

But the 6ft 2in ‘keeper has shown enough in a short space of time to suggest he could be a smart acquisition by Man City.

With reported wages of just £13,000 per week, this would be a low risk transfer that could pay significant dividends.