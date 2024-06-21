Man City talent attracts attention from Roma

Roma have reportedly made contact with Manchester City to ask after talented left back Sergio Gomez ahead of the summer transfer window.

New Giallorossi sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and head coach Daniele De Rossi are hard at work planning an important summer as they look to close the gap to the top four spots, desperate to return to the Champions League with their fresh project.

Roma are planning to shake up the squad in the coming months, ready to sell various players like Andrea Belotti, Chris Smalling, Rick Karsdorp and Edoardo Bove. They’ve identified a number of interesting targets like Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme and veteran defender Mats Hummels.

Roma approach Man City

Matteo Moretto reports that Roma have approached Man City to explore a possible move for Sergio Gomez this summer. Real Sociedad and some other clubs in Spain have also requested information about the 23-year-old.

The left back joined Man City from Royal Anderlecht two years ago in a deal worth around €15m but has struggled to break into Pep Guardiola’s squad, seeing just 456 minutes of action across 15 matches last season.