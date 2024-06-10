Man City Star Leaves Door Open for Departure with Latest Remarks Amid Chelsea and PSG Links

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be considering a move away from the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9. As a result, this news has piqued the interest of several other teams as the transfer is set to open.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such impressive numbers, it comes as no surprise that the Argentine wants a more prominent role.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs heavily linked to Álvarez, and the 24-year-old recently spoke with ESPN Argentina regarding his future.

“These are things that are said, but I’m calm,” Álvarez said. “I feel good, and I’m happy at Manchester City, but we will see what happens.”

Manchester City have reportedly laid out their demands for any interested club keen on securing their striker this summer. According to a recent report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the English club have no plans to loan out Álvarez.

Instead, they want a substantial fee if they decide to let him go this summer. However, they will only consider selling Álvarez if he explicitly requests to leave and they receive a significant offer.