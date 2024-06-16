Man City Set to Hijack Real Madrid for Chelsea and PSG Target with €45M Release Clause

River Plate standout Franco Mastantuono is drawing interest from top European clubs despite only being 16 years old. However, it seems Manchester City are looking to make a swoop for the player.

It won’t be easy to lure Mastantuono away from River Plate, as his release clause is set at €45 million. Plus, if he leaves within ten days of the transfer window closing, that amount could rise to €50 million.

As a result, River Plate might want any top European club to pay either the release clause or a figure close to that amount. Nonetheless, reports suggest that Real Madrid are the favorite to beat out clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, SPORT reports that Manchester City are aiming to hijack Real Madrid’s move for Mastantuono. The information doesn’t reveal what the Premier League club could be doing behind the scenes, but they have secured top talents from River Plate in recent years.

Julián Álvarez and Claudio Echeverri have joined Manchester City from the Argentine side, so it might not be so surprising if these players are helping the player with his decision about possibly joining the English side.