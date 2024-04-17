Advertisement

Man City and Real Madrid Champions League quarterfinals match goes to a penalty shootout

JAMES ROBSON
·1 min read
  • Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    1/6

    Britain Soccer Champions League

    Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    2/6

    Britain Soccer Champions League

    Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring the opening goal, during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    3/6

    Britain Soccer Champions League

    Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring the opening goal, during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Real Madrid's Rodrygo shoots on a clearance from Manchester City's Ederson to score the opening goal , during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    4/6

    Britain Soccer Champions League

    Real Madrid's Rodrygo shoots on a clearance from Manchester City's Ederson to score the opening goal , during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    5/6

    APTOPIX Britain Soccer Champions League

    Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, celebrates after his teammate Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    6/6

    Britain Soccer Champions League

    Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, celebrates after his teammate Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring the opening goal, during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Real Madrid's Rodrygo shoots on a clearance from Manchester City's Ederson to score the opening goal , during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, celebrates after his teammate Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid has gone to a penalty shoot out after ending in a 1-1 draw through extra time at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a twice-taken effort from close range to beat City goalkeeper Ederson on the rebound.

City dominated the game from then on with Kevin De Bruyne leveling in the 76th by lifting a shot high into the net from close range.

Antonio Rudiger came closest to scoring in the first half of extra time when he fired over from close range just before the break.

Madrid winger Vinícius Junior was taken off injured in extra time after appearing to hurt his groin.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer