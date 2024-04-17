Man City and Real Madrid Champions League quarterfinals match goes to a penalty shootout

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid has gone to a penalty shoot out after ending in a 1-1 draw through extra time at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a twice-taken effort from close range to beat City goalkeeper Ederson on the rebound.

City dominated the game from then on with Kevin De Bruyne leveling in the 76th by lifting a shot high into the net from close range.

Antonio Rudiger came closest to scoring in the first half of extra time when he fired over from close range just before the break.

Madrid winger Vinícius Junior was taken off injured in extra time after appearing to hurt his groin.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer