Man City ran rings around Arsenal – and Kevin De Bruyne has explained exactly how they did it

Kevin De Bruyne has explained the tactical masterplan that allowed Manchester City to brush aside the challenge of Arsenal and seize control of the Premier League title race.

The City midfielder produced a sensational display at the Etihad, scoring twice and also registering an assist, as Pep Guardiola's side dismantled Arsenal's defence in a 4-1 thrashing.

John Stones, the City defender, said after the match that his team "did not play the football we normally do" and in a post-match interview De Bruyne went on to detail the precise instructions that led to him and Erling Haaland destroying the Arsenal backline. Watch the full video here.

Long balls cause chaos

City's opening goal, scored by De Bruyne, stemmed from a long ball from Stones to Haaland in the first few minutes of the match. Haaland was able to control the high pass and then release De Bruyne, who had charged through the Arsenal midfield.

De Bruyne explained that City had worked in training on playing these long-range passes from deep, as a way of nullifying Arsenal's aggressive pressing in City's half.

"The way that Arsenal press the opposition is top," said De Bruyne. "It is class. Honestly, it is really, really good and it is almost impossible to play from the back, especially when it's a goal kick, which is like a set piece.

"We knew we had to play longer today and we tried a couple of things in training. I tried to get a little bit deep and then tried to run off Erling when he kept the ball. We found that a couple of times and in the first half we created some chances this way. It was important to set the tone."

Change of midfield shape

For much of Guardiola's career, he has operated with a 4-3-3 formation in which one holding player sits at the base of the midfield, between two more advanced playmakers (or "number eights").

Against Arsenal, though, City's lineup was more of a 4-2-3-1, as Ilkay Gundogan played in a deeper role alongside defensive midfielder Rodri. This, De Bruyne said, was also a consequence of Arsenal's man-to-man pressing, and it allowed the Belgian to play with more freedom in attack.

When Granit Xhaka pushed forward on the left of Arsenal's midfield, De Bruyne tried to exploit the space behind him. And when Thomas Partey tried to squeeze up the pitch in a central area, De Bruyne would loiter in the area he had vacated.

"Normally we play with two eights but he [Guardiola] wanted a little bit more control because of the way that Arsenal press," said De Bruyne. "So Gundo would be like a double six, and I had to choose the moments, depending on who pressed out of Xhaka and Partey. If Partey was pressing I would try to go on his back and the opposite way round."

This effectively created a two-versus-two situation in attack for City. De Bruyne and Haaland, up against Arsenal centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes.

"It was difficult for Holding and Gabriel," said De Bruyne. "'Do I need to go with Kevin or are we staying with Erling?' I could find the moments in the first half. I was a little bit more free."

Between them, De Bruyne and Haaland took a total of 10 shots across the course of the evening. Within the first half alone, both players could have scored hat-tricks.

In a break of play in the first half, De Bruyne and Haaland could be seen having a brief conversation. "I was saying [to Haaland], if I drop deep and Holding is coming with me, try to be on my back because Gabriel needs to drift all the way across and that is hard. That is what we were trying to exploit."

Wide men sacrifice themselves for the team

There were times when it looked as if City's entire attack was built on just two men, Haaland and De Bruyne. By comparison, their wingers – Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva – were largely ineffective in the final third.

This was all part of City's strategy, however. With Arsenal playing a man-to-man system, City's holding midfielders and wingers often received possession with their back to goal, and with an Arsenal defender close to them. It meant they could not do much damage themselves, but their positioning was crucial to De Bruyne's rampaging forward runs.

Guardiola's plan, De Bruyne said, was for the wide players to create gaps in the middle of the pitch by holding their width and drawing the pressure from Arsenal's defenders.

"It is hard sometimes when you are a winger or central midfielder and you play man versus man," said the City midfielder. "When you get the ball there is always somebody in your back. For me today, when Erling had the ball I could run forward. It is more dangerous if you have players running forward.

"When you have players at your back it is a subdued role for them [the wingers] but it is so important. The more they are wide, the more spaces there are in the middle."