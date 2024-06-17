Man City to Pursue Newcastle Star Only if He Seeks Exit Amid PSG Interest

In recent months, Paris Saint-Germain has shown interest in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães. However, there are mixed reports about whether PSG is still seriously pursuing him.

Last season, Guimarães played 50 games for the Magpies, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. His impressive performance at 26 years old has attracted interest from other European clubs.

The future of Guimarães is about to become clearer, as his £100 million release clause is reportedly valid only until June 24th. Transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano recently mentioned that PSG and several Premier League clubs are still interested in the Brazilian player.

New information from ESPN’s Rob Dawson reveals that Manchester City will consider a move to sign Guimarães if he asks to leave Newcastle this summer. Moreover, the reigning Premier League champions don’t value the player at £100 million.

🚨 Manchester City will consider a move to sign Bruno Guimarães if he asks to leave Newcastle. However, they do not value Guimarães at £100M. (Source: @RobDawsonESPN) pic.twitter.com/HlO4756lRc — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 17, 2024

Guimarães outperformed all other central midfielders in the Premier League last season, completing 72 dribbles. This impressive stat placed him third overall for dribbles in the entire 2023–24 Premier League campaign.

These numbers make him such a great player, but the question is whether any club is willing to pay the price to lure him out of St. James’ Park.