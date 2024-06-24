Man City, PSV & Atalanta Stars On Inter Milan Shortlist Of Replacements For Bayern Munich Target

Matteo Kovacic, Jerdy Schouten, and Mario Pasalic are among Inter Milan’s targets to replace Hakan Calhanoglu if the Turk leaves.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Il Giorno, via FCInterNews.

The last few days have seen Inter face the prospect of losing Calhanoglu this summer.

German giants Bayern Munich are keen on signing the Turkish international.

Inter will certainly want a high transfer fee if they are to sell Calhanoglu. But at a certain point they would make the sale – particularly if the player himself wants the transfer.

And in that event, Inter would be looking to replace Calhanoglu.

The former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen is a hugely important player at the base of Inter’s midfield. His importance to the team has grown season on season.

Thus, replacing Calhanoglu would be no small matter.

According to Il Giorno, there are three names in particular that Inter are considering as prospective replacements for the 30-year-old.

Kovacic, Schouten & Pasalic On Inter Shortlist Of Calhanoglu Replacements

One player who would be something of a dream target for Inter in the event that Calhanoglu were to leave is Manchester City midfielder Kovacic.

The Croatian international has already played for Inter. He was at the Nerazzurri between 2013 and 2015.

Since then, Kovacic has gone on to play for the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea. Last summer he made the move to Premier League champions Man City.

Inter would like to bring the 30-year-old back. However, they are aware that prising him from the Etihad would be no small matter.

Therefore, another target on Inter’s list would be PSV midfielder Schouten.

The 27-year-old made the move to PSV from Bologna last summer. And he proved to be an important component to the Eindhoven-based club’s dominant Eredivisie title win.

Schouten has also started both of the Netherlands’ matches so far at the Euros this summer.

Inter had already been tracking Schouten while he was at Bologna – and could be in for him if Calhanoglu leaves.

Lastly, Il Giorno reports, Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is a long-term admirer of Atalanta midfielder Pasalic. The Croat is therefore another target for Inter if Calhanoglu were to leave.