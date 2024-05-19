Man City Premier League title history: Four-straight titles, past 10 years, trophies

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for a record fourth-straight season.

[ MORE: Final Premier League table for 2023-24 season ]

Pep Guardiola’s side have become the first team in English top-flight history to win four consecutive titles and their dominance of the English game continues.

Below are some key questions answered and incredible facts regarding their domination.

How many times has Man City won the Premier League?

Manchester City have now won the Premier League title eight times. They have won the title in six of the last seven season under Pep Guardiola. They also won the English top-flight title twice before the Premier League era (1936-37 and 1967-68) to give them a total of 10 league titles.

What has Man City won in the last 10 years?

The trophy cabinet at City has been very well stocked over the last decade. Here’s a look at the trophies City have won since the start of the 2013-14 season:



Seven Premier League titles

One Champions League title

Two FA Cups

Six League Cups

One Club World Cup

One UEFA Super Cup

Two FA Community Shields

Who has won the most Premier League titles history?

Manchester United have won 13 Premier League titles, which is the most. They have also won 20 English top-flight titles, which is also the most.

What year did Man City win their first Premier League title?

They won their first Premier League title in 2011-12 thanks to Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute goal to pip bitter rivals Manchester United to the title in the final seconds of the season.

