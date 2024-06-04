Man City take the Premier League to court over ‘unlawful’ APT rules

Man City take the Premier League to court over ‘unlawful’ APT rules

Manchester City has launched a legal battle against the Premier League, according to The Times, seeking the abolishment of the league’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This unprecedented move will be settled in a private arbitration hearing starting next week.

The APT rules were introduced in 2021 and aim to prevent clubs from inflating sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, ensuring fair competition.

City claim the rules are unlawful and discriminatory. The ten-time Premier League champions want to overturn them and get damages.

City argues that sponsors, like those with ties to their Abu Dhabi ownership, should have free rein to set sponsorship prices.

They believe the Premier League’s current system, which requires independent valuation for such deals, restricts their ability to raise revenue. This will give them a major financial advantage over rivals if successful.

However, other Premier League clubs fear this move could destroy the league’s competitiveness. They believe it would allow super-rich owners to spend unlimited amounts on players and infrastructure, bypassing Financial Fair Play rules.

Up to 12 clubs have sided with the Premier League. These teams have provided evidence to defend the regulations.

This lawsuit also carries weight for City’s separate hearing in November concerning 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations.

Sponsorship deals with Abu Dhabi-linked companies form a key part of these accusations. If the APT rules are deemed unlawful, it could strengthen City’s defence.

Both sides are expected to field high-profile legal teams, making this a potentially groundbreaking case for English football.

The outcome will have a significant impact on the Premier League’s financial landscape and the upcoming City case.

It can reshape the league’s competitive balance and influence how clubs with wealthy owners operate in the future.

Newcastle will be watching keenly. The APT rules have prevented their uber-rich Saudi-based owners from splurging cash on big-name signings and rapidly transforming the club, and they will be eager to see City succeed in their challenge.