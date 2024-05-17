Man City will not cruise to Premier League glory, warns Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is aiming to secure a sixth Premier League title in seven years on Sunday (Ben Stansall)

Pep Guardiola has warned that Manchester City cannot take anything for granted as they seek to claim an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title against West Ham on Sunday.

City have the destiny of the title in their hands as they lead Arsenal by two points going into the final day of the season.

However, Guardiola pointed to the dramatic final day two years ago, when City had to come from 2-0 down late on to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to deny Liverpool the title.

The English champions were also made to sweat to beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday despite many Spurs fans wanting their own side to lose to prevent north London rivals Arsenal claiming their first title for 20 years.

"We would like to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes but that's not going to happen," Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I'm ready for it to be a tough, tough game. I want to put in the mind of the players, 'Look at Tottenham, how they fought for every ball'.

"It was the same with Aston Villa two years ago -- they were in the same position, they didn't have anything to play for -- and we know what happened.

"Our people have to come here and be ready from the first minute, to be with us and do it together."

City are attempting to become the first side in history to win four straight English top-flight titles and are on the brink of a sixth Premier League win in the past seven seasons.

Guardiola batted away suggestions that his side do not get the credit they deserve for the scale of those achievements.

"I don't know what people think but if you ask all the Premier League teams at the start of the season, they would want to be in our position," he said.

"We have one game left, destiny in our hands. Win our game and we will be champions.

"They (the players) know it is win or win, otherwise Arsenal will be champions."

