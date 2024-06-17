Man City Have No Concrete Offers for Star Player from Premier League Clubs Amid Chelsea, PSG Links

Over the last few weeks, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez. The forward could be looking for a more prominent role that he might not be able to have with the Premier League side.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such impressive numbers, it’s no wonder that the Argentine wants to be a consistent starter.

The real question is whether Manchester City is willing to part with a valuable asset who’s more than just a backup, but a reliable option to call upon when needed.

Nonetheless, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest information, suggesting that they’re not willing to sell. According to Romano, Manchester City have no plans to sell Álvarez, despite interest from Premier League clubs.

While there have been whispers of potential suitors, no Premier League team has made a concrete and serious proposal yet. Nonetheless, PSG remains the most likely suitor, but nothing is official.

Álvarez recently spoke with ESPN Argentina about his future and left the door open for a possible exit this summer.

“These are things that are said, but I’m calm,” Álvarez said. “I feel good, and I’m happy at Manchester City, but we will see what happens.”