Man City looking to 'blow up' Real Madrid's move for River Plate teenager

Manchester City are hoping to muscle in and snatch Argentine teenager Franco Mastantuono away from the clutches of Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The 16-year-old has been extensively linked with 15-time Champions League winners Madrid since the turn of the year, with an agreement over a future transfer already mooted by some local media outlets.

Mastantuono has a £45m release clause in his River Plate contract - standard procedure these days for some of South America's brightest young talents - but Madrid have not formally agreed to pay the figure to the Argentine giants.

Spanish publication SPORT report that Madrid have already agreed personal terms with Mastantuono's representatives, with negotiations spearheaded by the club's renowned head of scouting Juni Calafat.

But Manchester City are said to have entered the race at the 11th hour, in a bid to 'blow up' Madrid's move, and are hoping to lean on their past dealings with River Plate in order to facilitate a transfer to the Premier League.

City bought Julian Alvarez from River in 2022 - he joined prior to becoming a World Cup winner with Argentina - and he will be joined by Claudio Echeverri next year after a deal worth £15m was agreed at the start of the year.

Mastantuono could be next to follow, should City's recruitment team spring into action, but it remains to be seen whether or not the player would prefer to move to the Premier League champions, or whether he'd like to join the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have targeted some of the best young players in the world in recent years, recruiting the likes of Bellingham, Vinicius, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni, and have again struck gold to land Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras.

The diminutive forward will head to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after turning 18, having potentially played a starring role for Brazil at this summer's Copa America.