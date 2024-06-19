Man City loanee publicly declares his desire to stay at Barcelona

Despite having successfully completed some important tasks, like appointing the successor of Xavi Hernandez on the bench, FC Barcelona still have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks and months.

The Catalans would be hard-pressed in the coming summer window to provide their new coach, Hansi Flick, with a team that can compete for all the possible trophies, while remaining within the narrow budget that their current economic and FFP conditions allow.

In such a context, one of the decisions that the Catalan club will have to make this summer is related to the two on-loan players who played at Barcelona last season, i.e., Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

As SPORT has reported, the latter of these players, Cancelo, who is currently with the Portuguese national team competing in the UEFA EURO 2024, publicly declared his desire to remain at the Catalan club for the next season:

“I really like being at Barça. I feel very comfortable… My family, my daughter, and my wife are also comfortable in Barcelona. I hope to be here next year.”

Despite his mistakes in the last phase of the season that cost the team dearly, Barcelona are looking ahead to Cancelo’s continued presence with the team next season, and have already communicated this desire to the player’s entourage, and are looking for another loan.

However, Manchester City want a full sale of the defender this summer and will sell him to Barcelona or any other side that offers the highest amount for him.

Thus, Jorge Mendes will have to find a way to get another loan with a mandatory purchase option that will be obligated only if certain conditions are met.

Meanwhile, Cancelo wants only to join Barcelona, and is urging the English side to reach an agreement with the Catalans. However, despite not having him in his plans, Pep Guardiola has already warned that he will return to Manchester City if an agreement is not reached with Barcelona.

Cancelo is currently with his national team, and will not return for club duties till August. Thus, Barcelona are not in a rush, while City cannot take things to the very last as they had to compromise with a loan after having been unable to sell the defender in the last summer transfer window.