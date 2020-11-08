Man City and Liverpool succumb to fatigue to provide hint at thrilling title race

A game where neither Liverpool nor Manchester City could beat each other, but that was primarily because they couldn’t beat fatigue.

That was the lasting impression of a match that badly faded, after a pulsating start.

It ensured that, unlike the last two seasons, a Liverpool-City match will not prove decisive in the title race. It may, however, provide a fair few pointers as to how it’s going to all turn out.

The first half certainly seemed to prove that these are still the two best teams in the country, with excellent spells of play from both, in alternating periods.

That also emphasised that they are no longer at their best, both having naturally dropped off from the incredible levels of 2019.

That should actually make for a more open and entertaining title race, since there will be more slips. In that, it might be more like a season from the 1970s or 1980s rather than the ridiculous levels of the modern era. It won’t be about excellence, but endurance.

That may apply two-fold, though.

It won’t just be about navigating the usual challenges of a title race, and all that entails. It will be about adapting to the challenges of this calendar, and all its effects.

Here, Liverpool lost another first-team player to injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold this time going down.

While the match in and of itself wasn’t consequential, it did thereby emphasise two of the bigger questions around the game.

The first is on that calendar. Why is football insisting on trying to get every single normal fixture in what is an entirely abnormal season, that has already been truncated?

It is senseless, and starting to affect the quality of the football on offer.

There’s then the focus on the handball law.

As if to sum all this up, and the way such issues affect the football, it feels wrong to be discussing such problems given the quality of some of the play - not least Gabriel Jesus’ turn.

That is what was so frustrating about a second half that didn’t otherwise inspire emotions. We had seen some exquisite football before that.

The temptation is often to fixate on the errors, but that would do a disservice to the quality of football.

Take the first penalty. It would be easy to criticise Kyle Walker - as Roy Keane did - for going in rashly. What really happened was that he was done by a supreme piece of play by one of the best players in the world right now. That’s the Sadio Mane effect.

