Man City know what is needed to win WSL - Taylor

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor said his players "know exactly what we have to do" as they bid to win the Women's Super League title on Saturday.

City head into their game against Aston Villa on the final day second, behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference.

As Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, City's match at Villa Park is their first since they were stunned with two late goals in a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal last time out.

Taylor said that defeat made his players "angry", and they are keen to put it right.

"The players have dusted themselves down really quickly," he said. "There was a feeling of frustration, and probably anger, and that is perfectly fine and perfectly normal.

"Life gives you another chance on occasions and we know exactly what we have to do.

"The players are ready, the players are hungry. I can see the light in their eyes and they are ready for this game."

That loss to Arsenal, followed by Chelsea's emphatic 8-0 win over Bristol City a few hours later, swung the title race back in favour of Emma Hayes' side.

But Taylor still has belief after Chelsea only won 1-0 against Tottenham in their game in hand on Wednesday - meaning City's goal difference is only two worse than their title rivals.

"Last night’s result was a really good one for us," he said. "It really gives us a top objective to go after and attack this game really well.

"What excites me most is the fact that game going the way it did tells us what we need to do. Things can change as the game goes on, but what an opportunity for us."

Taylor knows his side have the ability to find the high-scoring performance they are likely to need.

"We have a great chance," he said. "Are we capable of going and scoring four? Yes we are. We’ve done it, we know we are capable.

"It doesn’t mean you can go and do it of course. For me it’s more of a feeling. This team can score three or four goals in the space of five or six minutes."

'None have been as close as this'

Taylor has won the Women's FA Cup and League Cup since arriving at City in 2020, but is hoping to complete the set of domestic trophies.

City are looking to win their second WSL title, and their first since 2016, after finishing runners-up on four occasions since then.

"It would be huge, there’s no denying it," Taylor said when asked what winning the title would mean.

"It’s everything we've worked for this season. I think we’ve really pushed the boundaries this season, we’ve pushed the envelope on where we were in the summer and the end of last season.

The WSL title race has gone down to the final game in each of the past four seasons, but Taylor said this time feels different.

He said: "All we wanted to be was in a position. The final game, the league is set up to be this way. None have been as close as this."