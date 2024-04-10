Man City: Kerstin Casparij gets one-game ban and FA fine for offensive gesture

Kasparij (right) joined Manchester City from FC Twente in 2022 [Getty Images]

Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij has been suspended for one game by the Football Association after making an offensive gesture during last month's Manchester derby.

The Netherlands international, 23, has also been fined £1,634.61.

Casparij made a gesture towards Manchester United's support in City's 3-1 win at Etihad Stadium on 23 March.

"Kerstin Casparij admitted her conduct during the 37th minute was offensive, insulting and abusive," the FA said.

Manchester City are top of the Women's Super League table, three points above second-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand.

Gareth Taylor's side are next in WSL action against West Ham on 21 April.