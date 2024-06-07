Man City Issue Demands for Superstar Seeking Larger Role Amid Chelsea, PSG Interest

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be considering a move away from the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9. This has piqued the interest of several other teams, sparking rumors about potential offers.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such an impressive record, Álvarez is likely aiming to become a consistent starter rather than a high-quality substitute or a part-time starter.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the two clubs heavily linked to Álvarez and Manchester City have reportedly laid out their demands for any interested club keen on securing their striker this summer.

According to transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City isn’t interested in loaning out Julián Álvarez. They want a substantial fee if they let him go this summer. The Argentine forward is keen to get more regular playing time, and City is aware of his desire.

Finally, the last bit of news on this file regards Romano revealing that PSG had direct discussions with Álvarez’s agent about a potential move.

A recent report from TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul reveals that Chelsea have indicated they plan to make an offer for Álvarez in the next few days. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions have not made any type of bid for the striker.