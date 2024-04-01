Man City injury update: Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and Ederson latest news and return dates

Manchester City’s injury issues in defence continued on Sunday after Nathan Ake was forced off.

The draw with Arsenal may have seen John Stones included as a surprise addition to the bench but City then lost Ake in the first half.

Pep Guardiola explained pre-match that Stones was not “completely fit” to play after picking up a muscle complaint on England duty and, in the event of Ake’s early exit, Rico Lewis was chosen to replace the Dutchman.

Ake therefore joins Ederson and Kyle Walker on the City injury list ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Aston Villa.

Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Akanji were fit to play the full 90 minutes against Arsenal having been doubts before the game.

Here is your latest update of Man City injury news and return dates...

Nathan Ake

It was not quite clear what caused Ake’s injury at the Etihad Stadium but he appeared to play on for a few moments before departing in the 27th minute.

Asked after the game about the issue, City boss Guardiola remarked: “It is what it is”.

The Spaniard added that it initially appears Ake will be out for “longer” than hoped.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kyle Walker

Guardiola also labelled Walker’s absence as “longer” in comparison to Stones’ quick return.

The right-back was forced off during the international break with leg muscle trouble and he is yet to return to training.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ederson

Ederson appeared in City training before the Arsenal game and was labelled “much better” by Guardiola after the goalkeeper sat out the Newcastle win and international break with an issue suffered while conceding a penalty at Liverpool last month.

Despite the fact that he failed to appear in the matchday squad, he is not expected to be out for much longer.

Potential return date: Wednesday, April 3 vs Aston Villa