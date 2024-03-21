Man City injury update: Erling Haaland, Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne latest news and return dates

It has been a case of quality over quantity for Manchester City in the injury department this season.

Rarely has Pep Guardiola lost several stars to the sidelines but, when issues have hit, they have hit key players and hard.

Kevin De Bruyne, having missed so much of the season already, is currently in the treatment room with a groin problem while Ederson sits out Brazil duty.

Erling Haaland has overcome concerns over a potential injury to join the Norway squad though, and Jack Grealish has recently completed his latest comeback from injury.

Here is your latest update of Man City injury news and return dates...

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has already missed a substantial amount of action with a foot injury and concerns were raised on Saturday when he came off against Newcastle with a potential shoulder complaint.

Guardiola, however, played down concerns in his post-match press conference and confirmed Haaland would link up with the Norwegian camp.

Norway’s team doctor has since insisted there is “no problem” with the player as he trains with his international teammates.

Potential return date: Sunday March 31 vs Arsenal

Ederson

First-choice goalkeeper Ederson was injured during the draw with Liverpool earlier this month and is not expected back until after the international break.

“[Ederson] is getting better, hopefully he'll be ready after the international break,” he added.

“Tomorrow, for sure [he will not play]. He'll have two weeks off then, he'll recover, we'll see how he feels."

Potential return date: March/April 2024

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is another who has had to spend large chunks of the season on the sidelines. The Belgian will play no part of his country’s friendlies later this month due to a groin injury.

Guardiola, however, last week confirmed the midfielder would be back in action soon.

"Kevin's not ready,” Guardiola said.

“He already played in Anfield with some problems. But he's getting better. He's not ready for tomorrow. We spoke with Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco and he decided.”

Potential return date: March/April 2024