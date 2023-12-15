Man City injury update: Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku latest news and return dates

Manchester City will assess Erling Haaland before a potential return to training on Friday.

The prolific Norwegian striker sat out his second straight game as City beat Crvena zvezda on Wednesday night while he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Pep Guardiola does not have too many other fitness worries as Crystal Palace and the Club World Cup both loom.

Here is all the latest Man City injury news and return dates.

Erling Haaland

Haaland was a surprise absentee for Sunday's hard-fought 2-1 victory at Luton - a come-from-behind effort that ended a four-game winless run - as Guardiola explained that he was suffering from a "bone-stress reaction" in his foot, which he insisted was not broken.

Guardiola said Haaland had been dealing with the problem since the defeat at Aston Villa and that he was unsure when he would be able to return, taking it "week by week, day by day".

Updating reporters again on Friday, the City boss said Haaland would not be fit to face Crystal Palace on Saturday and doubted his fitness for their first Club World Cup game on Tuesday, December 19.

Erling Haaland has scored 19 goals already for Manchester City this season (Getty Images)

"He arrived back today, we see the doctors and we will see. He's had treatment [away]," Guardiola told reporters. "Hopefully he can travel to Saudi tomorrow [for the Club World Cup] after the game, we see if he plays the first game or second.

"I dont think [he will be fit to face Palace but] maybe he surprises me. I'm not worried, it's not fractured [bone], just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly. Day by day, week by week, we will see how he feels. The moment he doesn't have pain he will play."

Potential return date: Tuesday, December 19 in Club World Cup semi-final

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has not played for City since opening night of the new Premier League season back in August, when he suffered a serious hamstring injury in the 3-0 win at newly-promoted Burnley that required surgery.

The Belgian has been on the comeback trail since then, having revealed the extent of the injury and his operation in November by describing his hamstring as being like a "wet kitchen towel".

Guardiola confirmed last week that De Bruyne had started running again outside on the grass, but had yet to train at all with his City team-mates.

On his chances of playing at the forthcoming Club World Cup, Guardiola said: "Maybe it’s a bit early, but I don’t know."

Potential return date: Unknown

Jeremy Doku

De Bruyne's Belgium team-mate missed the meetings with both Villa and Luton due to a muscle injury that forced him out of the 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

He won't play in Belgrade and seems unlikely to be involved against Palace either and it remains to be seen if he will be risked at all at the Club World Cup, or if Guardiola is content to wait until City's Premier League return against Everton on December 27.

"It’s muscular, it's not a big, big issue like Kevin was for example," Guardiola said at the weekend. "We have to think about it as well because of his explosiveness.

"We have to be careful. I don’t know when he will be ready, maybe one week or two weeks he will be ready again."

Potential return date: Tuesday, December 19 in Club World Cup semi-final