Man City injury update: Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji latest news, return dates

After some positive news on the injury front lately, Manchester City are hoping to soon have a fully-fit squad available.

Pep Guardiola was without only Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji for the FA Cup win at Tottenham, and both could return for the home game against Burnley on Wednesday.

City were also able to name Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Ederson on the bench in north London.

Here is your latest update of Man City injury news and return dates...

Erling Haaland

All signs point to Haaland being fit to face Burnley this week.

Back in training earlier this month, the Norwegian has missed a total of ten City games due to a foot injury.

But Guardiola declared he was "on the verge" of returning before the Spurs trip, which he was just "not ready" for.

The latest update on Haaland from the manager detailed: “[He's featured in] some training sessions in the last two days. It’s not perfect so we wait a little bit more.”

Potential return date: Wednesday, January 31 vs Burnley

Manuel Akanji

Injured in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield, Akanji was simply described as "out" by Guardiola last week.

There has still been no timeframe put on his leg problem but it is not reported to be a serious matter.

Potential return date: Unknown