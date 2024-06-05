Man City to hold talks over Pep Guardiola’s future

Pep Guardiola's future beyond next season is uncertain - Getty Images/Ben Roberts

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak will hold talks with Pep Guardiola over his future amid growing expectation the manager will leave the club at the end of next season.

Guardiola is out of contract at City next summer and has already hinted that next season may be his last.

Although there has been no formal indication from Guardiola that he will leave, City have openly discussed the prospect of his departure.

The Catalan, 52, is not expected to leave the club in the lurch by leaving a decision until late into next season out of respect for Al-Mubarak and owner Sheikh Mansour and recognition that the club need time to succession plan.

City are expected to give Guardiola the space he needs to make a final decision and Al-Mubarak has revealed that he will sit down to find a solution that works for both parties.

“We have had this conversation many times before, you know that, over the years of the contract,” the City chairman said in an interview conducted with official club media in Abu Dhabi last Saturday.

“Pep has always been fully committed to this club, fully committed to every contract that he has signed with us.

“This decision on his future is always a decision that we will take together, and I have no doubt that we will find, as always, we have done, the right solution that works for Pep and works for us.”

Guardiola has enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years at City during which time he has helped the club to break new ground.

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles at Man City - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

City became the first club in English football history to win four successive league titles this season - their sixth championship in seven seasons under Guardiola - 12 months after becoming only the second English club after Manchester United to win the Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

“It’s hard to put into words what Pep has given this organisation, this club,” Al-Mubarak said. “You can look at just records, for history’s sake and there I think he’s racked up every record, almost, in the book.

“And these are records that I think will be very, very hard in the future to ever break. From winning six out of the last seven Premier Leagues, to winning four in a row, to the number of wins, the records go on and on and on.

“I think what his impact has been on football. English football has changed with the evolution to the type of football that Pep has brought into the league.”

He added: “Since 1926, five teams have attempted to win four times in a row. Five teams. Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool in the 80s and then Manchester United, who attempted it twice. None of them succeeded.

“In over 100 years of English football, never has any team been able to achieve four championships in a row. So, once that sinks in you start really appreciating the magnitude of what was achieved. The difficulty, the challenge, the tenacity required.”

Al-Mubarak admitted City were already plotting more success for next season, with a fifth consecutive title and another Treble in their sights fuelled in part by the hunger of losing the FA Cup final to Manchester United and, with it, the chance of a unique double Double.

Khaldoon al-Mubarak and Pep Guardiola are set to hold talks about the latter's future at the club - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

“One of the things you always want to avoid is complacency. You never want to be content. You want to keep that hunger,” he said. “There’s always a silver lining, you have to find a silver lining after defeat particularly. Pep obviously was very, very disappointed himself, and we had just won the league the week before to end on that note.

“I spoke to many that day [at Wembley], I told them, ‘Listen, sometimes a bad thing is a good thing. Maybe leaving with that feeling in our stomach of unfulfillment, it’s going to help us a lot next season.’

“More importantly now we come back hungrier because we want to win this again. We want to go for the Treble again and we’re going to try to win every competition we compete in. I think this, for me, is that silver lining, which is, no complacency, no content, always hungry.

“Five in a row? Absolutely. Without a doubt. From top to bottom, I would say that if you asked this question to anyone, they would give probably the same answer. Players, executives, physios, board. Whoever you ask, they will answer the same thing.

“And that five in a row happened the second that final whistle went against West Ham [on the final day]. I remember just going down to the pitch and just telling almost everybody that I saw, ‘Excellent. Fantastic result. We’re so proud. But now we’re going for five in a row’.”

