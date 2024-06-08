Man City goalkeeper signs new contract despite intense transfer speculation

Manchester City have announced goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has signed a new contract running until 2026.

The German had been heavily linked with a summer transfer away from the club following a fine 2023/24 campaign in which he played 20 times in place of starting stopper Ederson.

But Ortega has silenced these rumours by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal at the Etihad Stadium.

"I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer," Ortega told City channels.

"This is a football club that provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago.

"My family are really settled here in England... I love everything about it here.

"Signing this deal means I can now focus 100% on next season and beyond."

Ortega's most notable contribution last season came on the penultimate matchday of City's Premier League campaign. Ederson had to be replaced midway through the second half of a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, and with City only one goal to the good late on and in need of all three points to leapfrog Arsenal, Ortega denied Son Heung-min with an incredible low save when the South Korean raced through on goal.

City would go on to beat West Ham United on the final day of the season to become the first team in English history to win four successive top-flight titles.

Though Ortega has seemingly committed his future to City, Ederson's remains up in the air. The Brazil international is said to have been identified as one of the Saudi Pro League's top transfer targets for the summer window, with Kevin De Bruyne also opening the door to such a move.