Man City goalkeeper Ederson forced off injured after nasty collision early in Newcastle game

Ederson appeared to be in sconsiderable pain as he left the field (EPA)

Ederson sustained a serious-looking injury during the opening eight minutes of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper went to try and prevent what he believed to be a scoring chance for Sean Longstaff in the third minute and was involved in a collision with both the Magpies’ player and his own defender Kyle Walker.

Ederson went down and received treatment before attempting to continue, but was in obvious discomfort from his first touch which almost resulted in a Newcastle chance, and went down again.

In the eighth minute, the Brazilian goalkeeper was forced to leave the field and replaced with Stefan Ortega.

It was a blow for Pep Guardiola’s side, especially when the flag went up immediately after Longstaff put the ball in the back of the net, re-raising the question over whether assistant referees should allow play to continue when they know there has been an offside.

It is the second injury sustained by Man City in those sort of circumstances this season after the one suffered by John Stones earlier in the campaign.

Ederson limped off and up the stairs in obvious discomfort but the extent of the problem is not yet known.

Manchester City have a number of players out through injury already including the aforementioned Stones and Erling Haaland, who is not expected to return before the end of January. Kevin de Bruyne has recently returned to City’s matchday squad after an injury lay-off of his own, however.