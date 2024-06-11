Man City frontrunners to sign Vivianne Miedema despite Bayern Munich interest

Manchester City are currently the frontrunners in the race to sign Vivianne Miedema, despite Bayern Munich internally discussing a potential return, 90min understands.

Arsenal confirmed Netherlands international Miedema would be leaving the club last month after a seven-year spell. The 27-year-old is the all-time top scorer in the Women’s Super League with 79 goals. She scored 125 goals in total as well as 50 assists in 172 appearances for Arsenal.

Despite the news of her departure causing some surprise and shock across women's football, sources have told 90min Miedema's exit was amicable and the timing was seen as right for both parties to move on.

It is understood that both City and Bayern have discussed the possibility of signing Miedema, but the Cityzens are ahead in the race as Miedema’s preference is to stay in England, while the Bavarians do not appear to be following up on their interest at this point.

The fact that Miedema has been let go by Arsenal on a free transfer has meant she is being viewed as a 'bargain', while she will be able to freely negotiate a contract with her next club.

If Miedema makes the move up north, she will add further firepower to an already impressive frontline at City, including the likes of Mary Fowler, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw.

However, her career hasn't been without its setbacks. Miedema suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury against Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League in December 2022, putting her out of action for ten months.

Following her recovery and return to the pitch, she continued to struggle to secure a spot in Jonas Eidevall's starting XI. Despite this, Miedema didn't leave Arsenal quietly and scored in her final appearance.

Speaking about her move away from north London on BBC Radio 5 Live's Women's Football Weekly, former Gunners forward Ellen White said: "If she does want to go to someone else in the WSL, I hope she goes to that team and sticks two fingers up at Arsenal and scores a few goals and celebrates hard."