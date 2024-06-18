Man City fixtures for 2024/25 Premier League season confirmed

Manchester City's fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been confirmed.

The Cityzens will be aiming to win a record-smashing fifth consecutive league title during the 2024/25 season, having become the first team to ever win four straight top flight titles in England this past year.

City kick start their title defence with a tricky trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday August 18. Former Pep Guardiola protege Enzo Maresca has taken charge of the Blues ahead of the new season, adding a bit of extra spice to an already interesting opening fixture.

Guardiola's side will then welcome newly-promoted Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium for their first home game of the season.

Premier League fans won't have to wait too long after that to see the top two from last season going head-to-head, with City set to welcome Arsenal to the Etihad for a blockbuster clash during gameweek five.

Fans will, however, have to wait quite a while for their first taste of Manchester derby action. Man City and Man Utd are not set to lock horns until December 14 at the Etihad, with the return fixture occurring on April 5 at Old Trafford.

Man City will then end the season with a string of very winnable games, facing Wolves, Southampton, Bournemouth and Fulham to bring their 2024/25 campaign to an end.

Here is City's 2024/25 Premier League schedule in full.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are BST/GMT

