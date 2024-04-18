Man City ‘exceptional’ against Real Madrid despite crashing out of Champions League, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insisted there were no regrets after Manchester City’s bid to retain their Champions League crown ended in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid.

The holders were beaten 4-3 on spot-kicks by the Spanish giants after their quarter-final tie ended 4-4 on aggregate – 1-1 on the night – despite a dominant display from Guardiola’s side in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

“I don’t have any regrets about what we have done,” the manager said at full-time.

Guardiola added that his side “played exceptionally in all departments” despite crashing out of Europe.