Man City Esports unveil new gaming facility

Man City Esports, the esports division of Manchester City Football Club, are proud to unveil a new gaming facility at the Etihad Stadium.

The studio will be used as a space for Man City Esports’ FC 24 and Fortnite pros to practice, compete and create content for fans online.

And to help bring the space to life, Herman Miller Gaming were on hand to equip the facility.

Herman Miller Gaming products are designed to allow players to meet their full potential, while also supporting healthy posture and positioning.

Man City Esports pro players have been using Herman Miller's Embody Gaming Chairs, come in four different, unique colours.

While using Herman Miller Gaming products, it’s clear City Esports have seen great success in both Fortnite and FC 24.

Tekkz and Matias Bonanno were crowned ePremier League champions and went undefeated in the process.

And in Fortnite, new signing Cold claimed his second FNCS title and City’s first when, alongside his duo Acorn, won FNCS Major 1 to guarantee their place in FNCS Global Championship.

Man City Esports hopes to continue building on the positive impact the studio has already had on our esports performances ahead of a busy summer.