'Man City will be desperate to win the Club World Cup'

I think the Club World Cup is a big competition.

Manchester City have never even been in it so the players want to lift the trophy and say ‘we won that also’. There is a hunger in that dressing room and Kyle Walker is desperate to hold the cup with the captain's armband on.

I think the issue they have got is with all the travelling. Added to that, it’s Christmas and playing Everton away will be a dangerous game for them. When you look at all of January and the way it is spread out, that will be decent for them to get a bit of rest, get a bit of time away from the norm of games every Saturday and every Wednesday.

Of course they are capable of putting a winning run together as they challenge for the title. We have seen a massive upturn of results around this time in recent years. Whether they can do that again I don’t know. Generally they have gone and done that after the turn of the year.

So far, they will be disappointed to be conceding goals from good positions in games. They have five points to chase, but they will not be too worried. We have also seen clips of Kevin de Bruyne out on the grass and he will be a welcome addition when he gets up to speed.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Ellie Thomason