Man City dealt major WSL title blow as Bunny Shaw injury confirmed

Shaw picked up the foot injury in the 5-0 win over West Ham (Getty Images)

Manchester City’s hopes of winning a first Women’s Super League title in eight years have been dealt a blow after the division’s top scorer Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Shaw picked up a foot injury in the 5-0 win over West Ham last weekend and a scan revealed that she will be forced to miss their final three fixtures of the WSL season, as City eye a first title since 2016.

Gareth Taylor’s side can go six points clear of defending champions Chelsea if they beat Bristol City this weekend, although Emma Hayes’s side would have two games in hand.

The title race could come down to goal difference, but City still have a tough test to pass and host thid-place Arsenal in their penultimate fixture of the season next weekend. City then go to Aston Villa on the final day.

They will do so without Shaw, who has fired 21 goals in 18 WSL appearances this season and is set to win the Golden Boot.

“We have an issue with Bunny, she’s sustained a foot injury which will keep her out of the [Bristol City] game for certain and potentially longer,” Taylor said.

“It’s such a difficult one for Bunny because she’s had an incredible season.”

Shaw become Man City’s record goalscorer earlier this season (Getty Images)

Earlier, England women star Lauren Hemp has signed a new three-year contract with Manchester City.

The forward was out of contract in the summer and had been linked with European champions Barcelona.

But the 23-year-old has signed a new deal to extend her stay with the Women’s Super League leaders until 2027.