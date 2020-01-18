Something has to give when Manchester City and Crystal Palace meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City (15-2-5) enters with a three-game Premier League winning streak, while Palace (7-8-7) are undefeated in their last four league matches.

The Cityzens have little chance to repeat as champions, what with Liverpool 14 points ahead of them, but they can keep their grip on second place in the Premier League table with a win.

Here's how to watch Saturday's Manchester City-Crystal Palace match, exclusively streaming on NBC Sports Gold.



When: Saturday Jan. 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

Stream: NBC Sports Gold



Here is the full list of other matches exclusively airing at that time on NBC Sports Gold:



Brighton-Aston Villa

Norwich City-Bournemouth

Southampton-Wolves

West Ham-Everton





















Man City-Crystal Palace live stream: Watch EPL game online on NBC Sports Gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area