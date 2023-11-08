Erling Haaland gives away his shirt but ensures Man City retain record run

Erling Haaland scored twice before coming off with 20 minutes to go - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

The opposition captain, and centre-half, in pursuit of Erling Haaland and determined to get there first, although when Mohamed Ali Camara finally reached Manchester City’s No 9, it was not for a last-gasp challenge to save the day.

Rather, it was after the whistle had been blown for half-time, and Camara had one thing on his mind: he wanted Haaland’s shirt. So ended the first half, with the great Champions League goalscorer, handing over his jersey to the man whose job it was to stop him. The traditionalists, Roy Keane, perhaps even those vociferous travelling supporters from Bern, might have been appalled but in truth it was a fitting motif to this game.

This is the best team in Europe, led by its most lethal striker who now has 39 goals in 34 Champions League games after two more on this night. City have now qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 11th year in a row. They have an 18-game unbeaten streak in Uefa competition – an English record. Complete domination was the order of the evening for Pep Guardiola’s European champions, and perhaps Young Boys sensed that too.

They assumed the part of support act much more readily. Sandro Lauper’s dismissal in the 53rd minute for a second yellow card not helping their cause.

City have won all 23 of their home games in 2023. If they beat Liverpool on Nov 25 they will equal the record of Sunderland set in the 1891-92 season. Since their last defeat in the Champions League at the Etihad to Lyon in 2018 City have won 26 and drawn two in their home stadium. The records are pretty astonishing. The caveats may come later.

Young Boys managed only their second touch in the City penalty area on 80 minutes. They did not have a single attempt on the City goal. They were, especially after the red card, here to keep the score lower than the six Bournemouth conceded on Saturday. “The second goal kills you,” Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky said, “and after the red card it was ‘OK guys, let’s not fall apart’.”

On Camara, Wicky said the shirt incident had passed him by at the time. “I’m a little bit surprised by that right now,” he said. “On the other hand, I don’t think it had anything to do with the game or the performance. I’ll probably have a word with him and see what he thought. Maybe Erling asked him to swap … I don’t know.”

On the upside for Young Boys, they did keep the score down. City had lost Manuel Akanji to injury just before kick-off which meant that John Stones moved back from midfield to play the first half in defence before he was replaced by Nathan Ake. This was not even the premium version of City. Guardiola would send on Kalvin Phillips and Oscar Bobb in the second half. Julian Alvarez and Rodri never came off the bench.

Phil Foden had scored the second before half-time. Haaland scored a first half penalty and then, on 52 minutes, swivelled on to his left foot and unleashed a fierce shot for his second. City still have Group G games at home to RB Leipzig and away at Red Star Belgrade but the business of qualification has been taken care of already. Once again they are the team to beat in Europe.

The Young Boys are defending Swiss champions, and top of the Swiss League this season, but in the new order of European football they are nowhere close to City. Their supporters, by contrast, seemed to have a point to prove. Some made a dramatic late entrance in bin bags. Later they would ignite some industrial sized sparklers which looked unlikely to comply with any nation’s fire safety regulations, let alone those in Switzerland.

You spend a whole year to win your domestic league, battle through the Champions League pre-qualifiers only to collide with the giant heft of City. They were a multi-dimensional passing machine that Young Boys often seemed to be simply watching and admiring.

The midfielder Lauper never read the spin by Matheus Nunes on 25 minutes before lunging in to give away a penalty. Likewise, the wing-back Ulisses Garcia could not stop Foden slipping past him down the right on his left foot just before half-time to score. Lauper fouled Ake for his second yellow card, a minute or so after Haaland had driven in his second goal of the game.

It was Ake whom Lauper fouled for his second yellow card, a minute or so after Haaland had driven in his second goal of the game.

