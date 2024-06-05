Man City chairman expects to find 'right solution' to Guardiola's future

Pep Guardiola (left) has won six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons (Oli SCARFF)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is confident of finding the "right solution" regarding Pep Guardiola's future at the club, although he has not said what that would look like.

Spanish manager Guardiola, whose contract at the English giants runs until 2025, cast doubt over his long-term future at the Etihad after winning a historic fourth straight Premier League title last month, admitting it is difficult to find motivation after so much sustained success.

Guardiola's time at City since his arrival in 2016 has been marked by relatively short contracts, meaning his future beyond the end of next season remains uncertain.

"With Pep, we've had this conversation many times before over the years of the contract," Khaldoon told the club's media channels on Wednesday in his end-of-season review. "Pep has always been fully committed to this club, fully committed to every contract he's signed with us.

"The decision on his future is always a decision we take together, and I have no doubt we will find, as we always have done, the right solution that works for Pep and works for us."

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in the past seven years as well as the Champions League, the Club World Cup, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

- 'Evolution' -

Khaldoon added: "It's hard to put into words what Pep has given this organisation, this club.

"You can look at just records for history's sake, and there I think he's racked up almost every record in the book...But also beyond that, I think what his impact has been on football. English football has changed with the evolution to the type of football that Pep has brought in to the league."

City's 2023/24 season, however, ended with an FA Cup final defeat by local rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

"For sure everybody wanted to win," said Khaldoon. "It's the FA Cup, it's against Manchester United, it's doing the double-double back-to-back. From that perspective, (we're) very disappointed.

"But always you have to think of the silver lining. One of the things you always want to avoid is complacency...Now we come back hungrier because we want to win this again. We want to go for the treble again.

"We're going to try to win every competition we compete in."

Khaldoon's comments were published a day after The Times reported City had launched legal action against the Premier League alleging "discrimination" -- a move that could have far-reaching consequences for the English top flight.

The Times said the recently crowned champions would try to end the league's associated party transaction (APT) rules, which they are understood to claim are unlawful, and seek damages.

The Premier League tightened rules regarding APTs, relating to clubs signing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, in February.

Abu Dhabi-owned City's rapid rise has been aided by sponsorship deals with a series of related parties in the Gulf. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is both City's stadium and shirt sponsor.

In a separate case City are facing 115 Premier League charges for alleged breaches of regulations and financial rules between 2009 and 2023 -- charges they strongly deny.

