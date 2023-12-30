Man City cap off stellar 2023 by beating Sheffield United

Manchester City ended their year on a high note with a win against Sheffield United with Julian Alvarez (left) on the scoresheet - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Manchester City cruised past Sheffield United to maintain their unbeaten record at the Etihad Stadium this year and cap off an extraordinary 2023 in style.

Goals from Rodri and Julián Álvarez earned City a comfortable 2-0 win and moved the English, European and world champions up to third in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

This was City’s 25th win in 28 home matches in all competitions this year and ended a run of three successive draws at the Etihad in the league after they were held by Liverpool, Spurs and Crystal Palace, the only teams to take something here in 2023.

City have won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup this year and all five trophies were paraded on plinths on the pitch before kick-off while huge banners displaying the huge silverware haul were unfurled in the east stand.

City's impressive trophy haul was on display before the match - Getty Images/Daniel Chesterton

Kevin De Bruyne was named on the substitutes’ bench for the first time since rupturing a hamstring on the opening day of the season against Burnley in August.

Although the Belgium midfielder was not introduced by Pep Guardiola, the Etihad rose to its feet and erupted into chants of ‘Oh Kevin De Bruyne’ when he warmed up for the first time in the second-half. His return is a huge fillip for Guardiola, who was again without the injured Erling Haaland against Sheffield United.

Not that he was missed. After a slow start, City took the lead in the 14th minute through the impressive Rodri and controlled the game thereafter. Sheffield United’s best chance fell to William Osula from Jayden Bogle’s cross during a rare successful breakaway but his effort was blocked by Manuel Akanji.

The defeat leaves Sheffield United rooted to the bottom of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

Jack Grealish made his first appearance since his mansion was raided and around £1 million of jewellery stolen while his family were watching City beat Everton on television on Wednesday. Grealish started the game but struggled and was substituted just six minutes into the second half, with his replacement Oscar Bobb playing a key role in City’s second goal.

The Norway youngster threaded a fine pass through three Sheffield United bodies to pick out Phil Foden’s excellent run to the left by-line. Foden then squared for Alvarez to slide in and tap home at the far post.

