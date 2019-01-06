Man City brush aside Rotherham to stroll into FA Cup fourth round

Phil Foden scored Manchester City's second goal - REUTERS

If last season’s FA Cup brought a rare low for Pep Guardiola, this season’s competition has already produced a statistical high.

After being eliminated and embarrassed by Wigan 11 months ago, Manchester City reeled off the biggest win of Guardiola’s reign. He made eight changes, they scored seven goals and Rotherham witnessed the sort of stellar displays from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling to invoke fear in superior opponents. Last season’s warnings were heeded and last week’s efforts reproduced as City built on victory over Liverpool. “Wigan brought us out of this competition and we spoke about that,” said Guardiola.

Hapless and luckless, Rotherham were penalised by an own goal, a deflected strike and an accidental finish from Phil Foden. “I was pleased the final whistle went,” said Rotherham manager Paul Warne. “Premier League teams come here and get a good licking. The gulf in class was there for everyone to see.”

His pre-match request to Guardiola was “be gentle”. City failed to heed it, creating five chances in the first 12 minutes alone. But for a series of misses by Gabriel Jesus, De Bruyne could have recorded a hat-trick of assists but he played with the air of a man with a point to prove after his deputy, Bernardo Silva, earned plaudits for his relentless running against Liverpool.

The Belgian produced a blend of outrageous skill, accurate delivery and full-blooded endeavour to suggest that, after an injury-hit first half of the campaign, he could illuminate the second half of it.

“Without him, last season would not have been possible,” said Guardiola. “We have done incredible in terms of results [without him]. He is going to give us extra: the creativity in the final third, the fight. He has the vision to see what other people cannot see.”



With understated ease, De Bruyne found Sterling for an opener the winger took with assurance. “I am pretty sure when he [Sterling] is 26 or 27 he will be a much better player,” said Guardiola. The numbers are already stacking up. Sterling’s City career is only 167 games old but he has now been involved in 101 goals, adding a 55th strike and a 46th assist to his tally.

Foden opened an account by registering his first goal at the Etihad but a teenager championed for his technical ability struck in freak fashion, as he met Ilkay Gundogan’s sand wedge of a pass with a stray touch that fooled goalkeeper Marek Rodak. It was less “Stockport Iniesta”, more Stockport Shaun Goater.

“I was a little bit off balance,” the midfielder said. “I kneed it and luckily it went in. But my mum and dad came and I was happy for them to see my first [home] goal.”

Guardiola laughed off a question asking if Foden would be allowed to leave on loan this month, calling it “impossible,” but added: “His movement was incredible. The pass is incredible from Gundogan.”

He was similarly effusive about Kyle Walker, who made his first start since his error-strewn display against Crystal Palace and set up City’s third goal when Rotherham’s Semi Ajayi, in trying to deny Sterling a tap-in, supplied the inadvertent finish. “Kyle played his best game of the season by far,” added Guardiola.

The same could not be said of Jesus, who struck the bar after 70 seconds, squandered a series of chances and showed a lack of confidence before Sterling presented him with a tap-in.

Perhaps Guardiola took mercy on Rotherham by resting Sergio Aguero and removing De Bruyne for the final quarter, as the Dutchman Philippe Sandler was given a debut, but City still scored three more goals.

Riyad Mahrez tucked in the fifth from Gundogan’s cutback and Nicolas Otamendi met the German’s corner with a header for the sixth. Leroy Sane delivered the deflected seventh and Warne added: “When Sterling came off and Sane came on, I thought, ‘Oh my God.’”

Match details

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones (Danilo, 75), Otamendi, Zinchenko, De Bruyne (Sandler, 67), Gundogan, Foden, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling (Sane, 57).

Subs not used: Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Muric.

Booked: Sterling.

Rotherham United: Rodak, Vyner (Wood, 89), Ajayi, Robertson, Mattock, Taylor (Raggett, 74), Wiles, Vaulks, Williams (Palmer, 90), Forde, Smith.

Subs not used: Price, Newell, Jones.

Booked: Wiles.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).











