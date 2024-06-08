Man City’s big move for Rodrygo could gift Chelsea Argentine attacker

TeamTalk have today claimed that Man City are interested in the silky Brazilian winger Rodrygo from Real Marid. The idea is that he would be a replacement for Julian Alvarez, who isn’t happy sitting on the bench in Manchester, and has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent days.

He’s been a star for Madrid, but has had to cede the limelight to Vinicius Jr since arriving there, and as always at Real, it’s a crowded spotlight. New superstars arrive every summer to increase the pressure. We can see why Man City think they might be able to get an underappreciated and underused gem who could be every bit as good as Vini is he was given the consistent chance.

Alvarez is in a similar position – a top player not getting the chances they know they deserve, potentially ready to push for a move to get the credit and minutes they need. If he start agitating, it sounds like Chelsea are already in position to offer him an exit. We can offer plenty of game time up top, more than he’ll ever get competing with Erling Haaland.

Julian Alvarez with the Chelsea logo.

A solution for everyone?

It’s been widely observed that Rodrygo could well end up being the odd one out in Madrid now that Kylian Mbappe has arrived. Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t seem to fancy using Jude Bellingham as a true midfield, he wants to put him in the attacking line. Squeezing him in along with Vinicius and Mbappe is hard enough, let alone with all the other talent (including Rodrygo) that Madrid have.

So perhaps this could work out well all around – Rodrygo Goes (no pun intended) to City, then Alvarez Goes to Chelsea? There are a lot of moving pieces, but it’s not totally beyond the realms of possibility, as TeamTalk suggest.