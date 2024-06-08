Man City’s Bernardo Silva trying to scupper potential Manchester United deal for Joao Neves



Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that he’s eager to see long-term Manchester United target Joao Neves join him at the Etihad instead.

Neves is believed to be one of United’s prime targets in the club’s efforts to bolster their midfield department.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen looking increasingly to be on their way out of Old Trafford, a big-money swoop for Neves has been mooted.

A few days ago, it was claimed that United had tabled a bid worth around €60 million for the 19-year-old.

It was stated that this offer was swiftly rejected by Benfica, who remain adamant that they will only part ways with Neves if his £103million release clause is triggered.

United are not the only party that have been mentioned to be eyeing the Portugal international. Arsenal are also admirers of his and could look to get a deal over the line.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Erik ten Hag’s side are plotting to table a second and improved bid in an effort to secure Neves’ signature.

Now Bernardo Silva, who is part of the Portugal squad alongside Neves has insisted that he’s getting in the Benfica star’s ear to convince him to join the ranks at City if he chooses to complete a switch to England.

When asked about United’s links to Neves, Silva told O Jogo, “I’d tell him to go to Manchester City.”

“It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him. As a Portuguese and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.”

Silva added, “I don’t need to convince [Pep Guardiola], Joao Neves is already convincing, with the way he works, with the energy he brings to the game. It will be easy for many clubs to enter the race.”

“Let him make his decision, let it be the best for him. If he continues with this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

Neves has made great strides in his career since he made his debut for Benfica in 2023. He has so far made 75 senior appearances for the Eagles.

In the 2023/24 season alone, he played 55 games and in that time, managed three goals and two assists.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



