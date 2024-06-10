Man City, Barcelona Aim to Gain Edge for PSG, Real Madrid Target to Boost Midfield

Joshua Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2025, is being closely linked to top clubs like FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

After Toni Kroos announced his retirement, Real Madrid is looking at Kimmich as a potential addition, joining a growing list of clubs interested in the player. PSG has been keeping tabs on him since earlier this year, and with Bruno Guimarães no longer in their sights, they might step up their efforts to secure Kimmich.

Barcelona has an advantage with Hansi Flick as their manager, given his past experience coaching Kimmich at Bayern Munich and with the German national team. Similarly, Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, who previously managed Bayern Munich, is well-acquainted with the veteran midfielder’s talents and capabilities.

Nonetheless, the latest information from journalist Graeme Bailey reports that Manchester City and Barcelona are interested in striking a deal to bring Joshua Kimmich on board this summer.

Bayern Munich has informed Kimmich that they’re willing to sell him if he doesn’t agree to a new contract since recent reports indicate that there’s a standstill over an extension.

This past season, Kimmich appeared in 43 matches for the Bavarian side, scoring two goals and registering 10 assists.