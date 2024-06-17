Man City and Atletico Madrid to make life difficult for Barcelona in pursuit of Portuguese duo

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, Barcelona are facing a race against time as they look to retain the services of both Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Despite their mixed form during the second half of the campaign, Barcelona appear keen on retaining their services. Felix, in particular, is rated highly by new coach Hansi Flick due to his versatility in the final third.

However, Barcelona only have 13 days left before their contracts come to an end, but without any solution in sight.

Man City seeking profit from Cancelo

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s task will be made infinitely more difficult by clubs such as Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Man City, for their part, are seeking a profit from the Cancelo deal. They are no longer interested in sanctioning yet another loan deal for the Portuguese international.

Will Cancelo remain at Barcelona? (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Even if they do allow another loan deal, Man City want to include a mandatory purchase option. They value the player at around €30 million, considering the defender still has a contract until 2027.

Cancelo, for his part, is keen on continuing at Camp Nou, though he has avoided talking about his future in recent weeks.

What about Joao Felix?

Felix, on the other hand, has made it very clear he wants to continue his career at Camp Nou even after a mixed spell at the club.

However, Atletico Madrid appear to have an upper hand over Felix’s transfer saga and are looking for a figure of at least €60 million for the player, whose contract at Civitas Metropolitano does not expire until 2029.

Barcelona are confident they can secure another loan deal for Felix, whose agent Jorge Mendes is already working on the agreement.