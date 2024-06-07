Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool set sights on €110m-rated Real Madrid rising star

An eventful summer awaits Real Madrid. The Merengues could not have asked for a better conclusion to the 2023/2024 season having won the Champions League, but procedures are underway to ensure the team does not lose its quality next season.

While Kylian Mbappe has officially been declared a Madridista, Real Madrid are eyeing other players to bolster their ranks, namely Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro.

At the same time, departures are also a strong possibility, considering the potential overbooking in the squad.

Granting play time to all the elite attackers in the squad promises to be a headache for coach Carlo Ancelotti next season, which has put Rodrygo’s future up in the air, particularly with the player possessing ample suitors.

Rodrygo amassing interest from the Premier League

Despite recent reports that cast doubt on Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid due to his remarks, the Brazilian has stated that he has no intention of leaving.

Even so, according to Mundo Deportivo several Premier League teams are closely monitoring Rodrygo’s situation this summer.

The English teams that are most interested in signing the young forward this summer are Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Rodrygo in demand in the Premier League. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Rodrygo is a target for Guardiola’s City, but it appears that Liverpool would be the team willing to offer the most sum of money. Arsenal, too, are in the mix as they seek attacking reinforcements.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, does not plan for Rodrygo to leave; he has a deal through 2028. But since the summer is long and anything may happen in the world of football, no scenario can be ruled out.

After all, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. anticipated to monopolize the attacking positions in the lineup, Rodrygo may be compelled to seek an alternative option, especially with a player of his caliber warranting a more prominent role in the team.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication.