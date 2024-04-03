Man City 4-1 Aston Villa: What Emery said

[Reuters]

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, speaking to TNT Sports after Wednesday's 4-1 loss at Manchester City:

"Robin [Olsen] played well, we conceded four goals but he saved some so really good. Until the first goal we played well. We had a chance to draw the match but when they scored the third goal they showed their power. They are up there with Arsenal and Liverpool and today they confirmed it.

"We have some injuries, we played Saturday and again this week. We have to try to save some players. We decided to do a competitive team with some young players too to get some confidence. At the end of the match we know they deserved the match, they were better than us and they showed it.

"The focus is now Brentford and a difficult match coming up on Saturday."