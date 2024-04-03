Man City 4-1 Aston Villa: What Guardiola said

[Reuters]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Wednesday's 4-1 win against Aston Villa:

"We played a really good game, at Villa Park they were better. Today we were better.

"We missed a lot of chances, but we created a lot. We played really good inside with Phil [Foden], Rico [Lewis] and Rodri. Our wide players were really good with Jack [Grealish] and Jeremy [Doku] so we made a good game. We created a lot and could have scored more goals."

On resting Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne: "They could play and rest other players. We put the players out to win it, not just to rest players. We need fresh legs and we only played three days ago against Arsenal. We needed it because of the schedule so we needed the rest."