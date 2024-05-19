Man City 3-1 West Ham: What Moyes said

[Getty Images]

David Moyes speaking to the media for the final time as West Ham boss: "Today was all about Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and how well they have done. We had to come here and attempt to put on the best show that we could.

"You would not have thought we would be behind so soon but it was a wonder goal by Phil Foden. It was something special so you can see why he is getting the accolades he is.

"We stuck it out and we kept ourselves in the game as much as we could. The third goal was a killer and then took a comeback away from us.

"If you want to come here and get a result then you are going to have to play really, really well. They are the best team in the world. The manager has done so, so good and it is beyond belief that he has won four Premier League titles in a row.

"It used to be when someone won one year, it was very hard to win it again the next year because all the others were preparing and getting stronger. For him to come here and knock that myth over is an incredible job."

On how he is feeling: "It is my last game here, but I have not processed yet what exactly it is that I want to do. But what I do know is that I leave West Ham in a better place than when I started.

"If you asked other supporters about what we have done then I would imagine they would say it is pretty good for West Ham!

"I will miss it but it will not stop me from watching it."