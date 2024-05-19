Man City 3-1 West Ham: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures from Sunday's game between Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League.

Manchester City are the first team in English top-flight history to win the title in four consecutive seasons, having won the league in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Pep Guardiola has clinched his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City – he is just the fourth manager to win as many as six English top-flight titles, along with Sir Alex Ferguson (13), George Ramsay (six) and Bob Paisley (six).

City have now gone 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions (W29 D6), the longest run ever by a Premier League team. In English top-flight history, the only team with a longer unbeaten run is Nottingham Forest between March and November 1978 (40 in a row).

West Ham United conceded 74 Premier League goals this season, their most in a single league season since 1966-67 (84). They are the first side to finish as high as ninth in a top-flight season when shipping that many goals since 1963-64 when both Spurs (conceded 81 and finished fourth) and Arsenal (conceded 82 and finished eighth) did so.

Phil Foden has scored six goals from outside the box in the league this season, which is the most of any player, and the most ever by a Manchester City player in a single campaign. It is the most by a player for any team in the competition since 2018-19, when Christian Eriksen also scored six.