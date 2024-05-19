Advertisement

Man City 3-1 West Ham: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures from Sunday's game between Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League.

  • Manchester City are the first team in English top-flight history to win the title in four consecutive seasons, having won the league in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

  • Pep Guardiola has clinched his sixth Premier League title with Manchester City – he is just the fourth manager to win as many as six English top-flight titles, along with Sir Alex Ferguson (13), George Ramsay (six) and Bob Paisley (six).

  • City have now gone 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions (W29 D6), the longest run ever by a Premier League team. In English top-flight history, the only team with a longer unbeaten run is Nottingham Forest between March and November 1978 (40 in a row).

  • West Ham United conceded 74 Premier League goals this season, their most in a single league season since 1966-67 (84). They are the first side to finish as high as ninth in a top-flight season when shipping that many goals since 1963-64 when both Spurs (conceded 81 and finished fourth) and Arsenal (conceded 82 and finished eighth) did so.

  • Phil Foden has scored six goals from outside the box in the league this season, which is the most of any player, and the most ever by a Manchester City player in a single campaign. It is the most by a player for any team in the competition since 2018-19, when Christian Eriksen also scored six.

  • Mohammed Kudus was involved in 14 Premier League goals for the Hammers this season with eight goals and six assists). It is the joint-most ever by a Ghanaian player in a Premier League campaign, along with Tony Yeboah in 1994-95 (12 goals, two assists), Asomoah Gyan in 2010-11 (10 goals, four assists), and Andre Ayew in 2015-16 (12 goals, two assists).