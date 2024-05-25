Man City 1-2 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Here are the key stats for Manchester United after winning the FA Cup against Manchester City at Wembley:

Four of the past five goals scored by teenagers in FA Cup finals have been netted by Manchester United players (Norman Whiteside in 1983, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004 and both Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo on Saturday).

After finishing eighth in the Premier League this season, Manchester United are the lowest ranked team to win the FA Cup since Arsenal under Mikel Arteta in 2019-20 (also eighth).

United’s Garnacho became just the second Argentinian to score in the FA Cup final after Ricardo Villa’s brace for Tottenham also against Manchester City in 1981.

At 26 years and 58 days old, United named the youngest average age for a starting XI since City (25 years and 310 days) against Stoke in 2011.