Man City 1-2 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Here are the key stats for Manchester City after defeat at Wembley against Manchester United in the FA Cup final:

In Manchester City’s ninth major final in domestic and European cup competitions under Pep Guardiola, it is only the second time they have failed to be crowned champions, also losing the 2021 Champions League final against Chelsea.

This was City's first defeat since last December against Aston Villa, ending what the second longest unbeaten run for a top-flight side in all competitions (35 games before today).

City are the first holders of the FA Cup to finish as runners-up the following campaign since Manchester United in 2004-05.

This was Rodri’s 50th game for Manchester City in all competitions this season, suffering his first defeat of the campaign (won 38 drawn 11 and lost one). Indeed, this was his first club defeat since February 2023 against Spurs, ending his 74-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.