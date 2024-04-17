Man City 1-1 Real Madrid: Key stats

Manchester City had 88 touches in the opposition box against Real Madrid; the most on record in a Champions League match (since 2007-08). Their 33 shots were also the most in a knockout stage game in the competition since Liverpool (34) versus Atletico de Madrid in March 2020.

Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 24 goals for Manchester City in the knockout stages of the competition (13 goals, 11 assists), the most by a player for an English club in the competition (overtaking Wayne Rooney's 23 for Manchester United).

Playmaker De Bruyne has also been directly involved in eight goals against Real Madrid in the Champions League (4 goals, 4 assists); the joint-most of any player, along with Giovane Elber (also 4 goals, 4 assists).